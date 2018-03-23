Evelyn Andrade López managed to escape from a police and military fence in Venezuela and two hit men who pursued her to Panama, after denouncing the atrocities committed by the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

With fictitious names and changes in clothing and appearance, this brave woman managed to reach Costa Rica, where she hopes that our authorities will give her refuge to live in peace.

Evelyn is now in Costa Rica waiting for the immigration service – Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – to assess her case, which is considered unique.

Source (in Spanish): Diario Extra