TODAY VENEZUELA – Political insurgency isn’t the only struggle Venezuelans are dealing with. Many people continue the fight to get through each day with the little amount of resources they have.

Currency controls that cripple imports, as well as ailing local farms, have left many supermarket shelves empty.

Children begging in front of bakeries, restaurants, or markets are now a common sight, while more and more people are salvaging food from the trash. Many in the middle class have had to cut back on meat or vegetables and instead get by on cheaper starches.

The extreme shortages of medicine and food facing all Venezuelans are particularly difficult for people who have retired.

TRT World’s Juan Carlos Lamas paid a visit to one citizen in Caracas who faces these exact troubles every day.

Source: TRTWorld.com

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.