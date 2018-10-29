Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator Sutel has authorized Verizon to provide at least 5 telecommunications services to the local corporate sector, reports business daily El Financiero.

The license covers data transmission services in the provinces of San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia and Cartago, with the US giant planning to use wireline-based technologies and serve business customers via its Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC), an online management tools portal, said the report.

Verizon has held a licence to provide Private IP (PIP) services – a virtual private network or VPN service based on multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) technology – since March 2017. The company now has 12 months to launch operations in Costa Rica, added the report.

Participation in the corporate market has been expanding both wholesale and retail with the presence of companies such as Cable & Wireless Business, Tigo Business, Claro, Telefonica, Telecable, Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) and its subsidiary, Radiográfica Costarricense (RACSA), among others.

According to the Sutel report, as of December 2017, 34 firms were authorized to provide data transfer services (Internet access and dedicated lines), and other services.

