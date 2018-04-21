(Video) Italian Gives The World Cup Anthem Competition

Italian multimillionaire entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi and singer Sebastian Yatra have created a video to become the potential for the official theme, as excitement is building as the World Cup 2018 tournament gets ready for the big kick-off in Russia this June.

“LOVE” was released this Friday (April 19, 2018) under the Universal Music Latin Entertainment label and has quickly attracted the attention of fans worldwide, with more than 14 million views on Youtube, with thousands of comments hailing the song as the perfect anthem for the World Cup 2018.

There are generally a number of official songs for the World Cup.

For 2018 Jason Derulo’s ‘Colors’ is the official ‘Coca-Cola anthem’ for the tournament in Russia.

The song was launched on March 9 with Derulo writing on Twitter: “Represent your country – represent your flag. Be proud of where you’re from and who you are.”

Other songs will no doubt be released as the tournament draws closer, while different broadcasters sometimes adopt a particular song to accompany their coverage of the World Cup.

Given the scale of the World Cup and the audience it reaches, some of the biggest pop artists, like Shakira that has been heavily involved in the past three World Cups, are getting involved in the musical side of its promotion. Others with World Cup songs are Carlos Santana (2014), Ricky Martin (1998) and Anastacia (2002).