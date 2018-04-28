A video camera captured the moment the commuter train hit a pedestrian, around 6 a.m. Firday morning, in Tibas.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The man was walking along the side of the railway, when he was hit sideways by the train. The person, whose identity as not released to the press, was critically injured and was taken to hospital Mexico trauma center.

The Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) suspended morning train service.

🚨 Información importante: Todos los servicios desde Heredia presentan un retraso en su itinerario esta mañana, incidente con peatón genera las demoras.#TrenCR — INCOFERCR (@INCOFERCR) April 27, 2018