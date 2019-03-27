A video of the brawl by two bikers midway through Costa Rica’s national motorbike championship race last month has gone viral.

Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo were battling for position and the got tangled. Martinez threw the first punch at Calvo after blaming the him for causing him to lose his balance.

You have to see the video for the bad and the downright ugly of thesetwo professional riders who were thrown out of the race and the Latin American Motorcycle Association suspended both riders for two years each.

Related