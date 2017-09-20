Laudrive, a private taxi service created and operated by women in Mexico, has seen its demand increased by 60 percent in just one week after a young woman named Mara Castilla was murdered by a Cabify driver in the state of Puebla.

Currently, the service, which is exclusively for women, has 750 “laudys,” the term the company use for their certified drivers. Currently, the company can’t meet that high demand, according to Luis Fernando Montes de Oca, its founder and director. The company was founded to promote equality, Montes de Oca said, and people are responding positively.

“It all came about because we noticed a problem in the applications that were already on the market,” he said. “Few women dared to offer their service as drivers during night shifts because they felt unsafe or that they were taking a risk by offering their service at night.”

The application for the service has been available on the Android since March 1, and for Apple devices since July 1. The base rate is 10 pesos (US $0.50) and the charge per minute is 2.50 pesos (US $0.12), while the cost per kilometer is 3.50 pesos (US $0.17).

The platform offers a private transportation service similar to Uber and Cabify, but only for women around Mexico City. The company has plans to expand to four more states in the country by January.

LAUDRIVE nace por la necesidad de seguridad y confianza de las mujeres. Conoce más de en https://t.co/ZPaxuxG1pC pic.twitter.com/xtxSgqaPKL — Laudrive (@laudrive) September 16, 2017

Montes de Oca said they are already preparing for a second round of investments exceeding US $500,000 that will allow them to establish operations in the states of Puebla, Querétaro, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Sources: El Financiero, El Excelsior, via Panamapost.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.