Take note, the Virilla bridge connecting Lindora (Santa Ana) and Belen will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night starting today, April 25 to May 3.

The Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) informs the closure is required to mobilize heavy cranes on the current bridge as support to the work being carried out on the new bridge construction.

The only vehicles permitted access on the bridge are those of the ABA bus company that provides regular bus service between Santa Ana and Belen.