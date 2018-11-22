People who apply for a visa to Canada must now provide biometrics starting December 31, 2018, for applicants from Asia, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, at the Canada Visa Application Centre (CVAC) in San Jose.

The new set of requirements for applicants from Europe, Middle East and Africa began on July 31, 2018.

“The Government of Canada will expand its biometric data collection because of its proven effectiveness in protecting the integrity of the immigration system and national security,” the Canadian embassy in Costa Rica said in a statement.

The CVAC office located in Rohrmoser (across from the house of former president Oscar Arias) will now accept applications and collections of biometrics under a new set of requirements and services. A Prior appointment is mandatory for Biometric Enrolment at the CVAC in Costa Rica.

The TT Services (the exclusive service provider for the Government of Canada, authorized to provide administrative support services to visa applicants in Costa Rica) website states: “A planned visit with a preferred time slot at the Visa Application Centre guarantees prompt service thus eliminating longer waiting time resulting in inconvenience.”

The visa application has a cost of CA$85 Canadian dollars per person – about US$65 dollars or about ¢39,000 colones. However, families who complete the process will pay a maximum of CA$175 Canadian dollars.

If the visa is approved, the biometrics is good for a 10 year period.

The biometric requirement does not apply to children 14 years of age and those 79 years or over.

Citizens of visa-free countries (who travel as tourists), accredited diplomats and official government officials are exempt.

Find out how to enroll your biometrics at a Canada Visa Application Centre. Click here for English, Français, Español

Canada Visa Application Centre contact telephone number: +(506) 4001 6867

Email: Info.cancostiom@vfshelpline.com

The TT Services website here.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Related