The low-cost airline Volaris Costa Rica confirmed the opening of new routes between San Jose (SJO) and Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK) and Washington D.C. (IAD).

The flights cost US$99 one-way (sencillo in Spanish), including taxes on advance purchase.

The routes are:

  • San Jose – San Salvador – Los Angeles (SJO-SAL-LAX)
  • San Jose – Guatemala – Los Angeles SJO-GUA-LAX)
  • San Jose – San Salvador – New York (SJO-SAL-JFK)
  • San Jose – San Salvador – Washington D.C. (SJO-SAL-IAD)

“We are very excited to announce these new routes, since they represent a great step in the growth and expansion of Volaris Costa Rica both in the region and beyond,” said Fernando Naranjo, general manager of the airline.

The San Jose – San Salvador – Los Angeles flights starting on March 15, 2018, will be on Thursdays and Sundays, the return flight on Mondays and Fridays.

The San Jose – Guatemala – Los Angeles flights starting on March 18, 2018, will be on Saturdays, the return flight on Sundays.

The San José – San Salvador – Nueva York (JFK) flights starting April 17, 2019, will be on Tuesdays and Fridays, the return Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The San José – San Salvador – Washington DC (IAD) flights starting May 16, 2018, will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, the return on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

More information visit Volaris.com

