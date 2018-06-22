The low-cost airline, Volaris Costa Rica, announced that it will temporarily suspend its operations in Managua, Nicaragua, as of July 1, 2018.

“We have taken the decision to temporarily suspend our operations in Nicaragua. Unfortunately, market conditions do not allow us to maintain the operation, and that is why we have adopted this provision,” said Fernando Naranjo, general manager of Volaris Costa Rica.

Those who have already purchased a ticket to and from Nicaragua can call the call center in Costa Rica at (506 ) 4001-7982 for claims.

According to the company, the goal is to protect passengers and ensure that they arrive properly and without inconvenience at their destination.

Nicaragua is submerged in a political and social crisis since April 18, due to a reform in pensions.

The bloody wave of violence has claimed more than 200 lives in the last two months, due to clashes between the police and pro-government forces and different social sectors that demand of the people for Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, to leave power.