The Sistema Empresarial de Información Salarial (Salary Information Business System) survey reveals salaries in Costa Rica increased, on average, by 1.9% in the last 6 months.

During the first semester of 2017, salaries grew on average 1.6%

The report was prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers Costa Rica (PwC) taking into account the opinion of 500 national and multinational companies in the country. from August to October.

According to the report, the increases are mainly made in service and manufacturing companies in Zona Franca (Free Trade Zone).

“Due to the great dynamism that the country has had in terms of attracting foreign investment since 2000 and the corresponding demand for talent, it has caused the breakdown of some remuneration trends observed a few years ago,” said Victoria Scott, Managing Director Compensation & Benefits Consultancy of PwC Costa Rica.

Previously, according to Scott, large companies, such as multinationals, were those that offered the best levels of remuneration and benefit schemes but today medium and small companies also do so.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.