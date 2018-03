Walmart de México y Centroamérica presented what is described as an “omnicanal” supermarket, a radical shake-up that combines regular shopping with internet purchases and drive-thru areas.

The first omnicanal store has been unveiled on the outskirts of Mexico City but the model will be copied for all new supermarkets and refurbishments throughout Mexico and Central America.

Sources (in Spanish): El Financiero; Walmart Mexico