Want to know what the weather is like today? Just look out your window. Good chances it is raining where you are. If not, it most likely will be raining soon. For certain it is raining somewhere over Costa Rica at this very moment.

Today, Thursday, will be worst of the rain for this week, at least this week so far, says the national weather service, the Instituto Metereologico Nacional (IMN).

In a tweet minutes ago, the IMN says, “Continues the storm conditions, particularly strong, in Guanacaste and the Central Pacific. The Central Valley will continue cloudy, with intermittent rains, and cool temperatures”.

Continúa la condición de temporal, particularmente fuerte, en Guanacaste y el Pacífico Central. El Valle Central continuará nublado con lluvias intermitentes y temperaturas frescas. — IMN, Costa Rica (@IMNCR) October 4, 2018

The forecast for today and tomorrow (Friday):

And, despite the cloudy skies and rain, there is always concern for UV () exposure. The IMN posts the following UV index for today, October 4.

#IMN_IUV Índice de radiación ultravioleta estimado para este 04 de octubre pic.twitter.com/Lm1yGVZ9QH — IMN, Costa Rica (@IMNCR) October 4, 2018