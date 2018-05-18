Police report arresting one of the members of a dangerous gang, engaged in kidnapping married men on Saturdays and releasing them on Sundays, and sometimes on Monday mornings.

Authorities warn the gang made up of a group of attractive and voluptuous women force their victims to drink beer, liquor, smoke, party and through hypnosis, sexually abuse them.

Please share.

Be EXTRA CAREFUL not to become the gang’s next victim!!!!!!!!

Source (in Spanish): Pegando Porte Y La Vara Eventos Noticias Y Más 2.0 Facebook page