Kendall Waston cried when he saw the ball enter and gave Costa Rica its first goal in the World Cup 2018.

But he was not the only one crying in joy at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. His wife Priscilla Robles was also on there.

The FIFA cameras focused on Priscilla in the stands reacting to her hubbie’s triumph, the man who saved La Sele from being the only team in the World Cup 2018 without a goal.

On the social media, Waston made sure how he felt about his wife, posting, “I want to say THANK YOU for helping me fulfill this great dream. This dream we both achieved. Thank you for being by my side and sustaining me in the hardest moments of my career. Thanks for every prayer. Simply thank you for being a virtuous wife.”

Priscilla has been a great support for the defender who has not had anything easy in his career. Four years ago the tears were to be left out of the World Cup Brazil 2014 and now the tears came back down from his eyes but joy to fulfill a dream.