A mega-operation by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) held this weekend in areas of great influx of tourists to the country led to the arrest of two individuals who assaulted a couple of tourists in Uvita de Osa, in the southern part of the Costa Rica.

On Saturday, a Costa Rican and a Canadian tourist told police that two men threatened them with a machete and stole their cellular phones and other valuables while walking along Playa Hermosa, in Uvita de Osa.

The two anti-socials were arrested some 3 kilometers from the scene fo the crime, when they tried to flee among the many trails in the area. Found on them were the belongings of their victims. The men, identified by their lastnames Vargas and Alvarado, are now in the hands of the Osa Prosecutor’s office.

The results of the operation

The mega police operation included roadblocks, checks at bus terminals, airports, hotels, beaches and rivers.

In the operation, another 36 people were detained, of those 13 for alleged crimes against property (robbery, break-in, etc) and 10 had outstanding arrest warrants.

Five firearms were also confiscated, four during an operation in Cartago, where a presumed drug dealer was apprehended for assaulting police.

Also confiscated were 2.2 kilos of marijuana and 462 doses of crack seised on a bus from Limon.

A total of 63 people were found to be ‘in an irregular migratory condition’ (illegal in the country) and handed over to the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), Costa Rica’s immigration service.

The operation also found irregularities in vehicle registrations, seizing 28 motorcycles, the license plates of 11 motorcycles and 15 automobiles, and fining 33 drivers and 114 motorcyclists for various traffic violations, including not having the 2019 Marchamo, vehicular inspection (Riteve), current or driving with an expired drivers license.

During the operation, the Fueza Publica reports its officials talked about security issues with some 5,640 foreign and national tourists.

Related