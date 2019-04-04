Press Release (Cinde)- New York-headquartered WeWork announces the opening of operations in San Jose, Costa Rica and is expected to be operational by the end of 2019.

The company, with over 101 locations globally, aims to transform the local business while leveraging Costa Rica as a gateway to the Central American region.

Valued at over US$47 billion in 2018 and considered the second most valuable startup in the USA, WeWork transforms the way people live and experience work by offering the right services, spaces and networking environment for companies to grow.

Costa Rica´s Foreign Trade Minister Dyalá Jiménez embraced the news. “Working dynamics are transforming every day and this new business model is a clear example of it. WeWork´s decision to invest in Costa Rica deeply honors us and opens the opportunity for our country to further position itself in an ever-changing and globalized world. We wish them much success and are sure we will continue to learn and strengthen our alliances with them in different projects”.

With the opening of its Costa Rican operations, the firm founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in 2010, foresees Central America as a key market to continue its global footprint growth and further connect the Americas.

As such, Costa Rica joins the group´s operations in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina, where it currently offers its solutions.

WeWork´s first Costa Rica site will be located at Project C3 (formerly Real Cariari), over highway General Cañas in San Antonio de Belen in a 6-story building through an alliance with Portafolio Inmobiliario. The facility can host about 2.000 people which will add to the company´s current global community of over 450.000 members, 45% of which have confirmed being able to grow their business since joining WeWork.

Patricio Fuks, CEO for WeWork Latin America shared that “32% of the Fortune 500 companies have seen in WeWork an ideal ally to adapt to changes in the working environment”.

“At WeWork we use services to change corporate culture at all levels; departments become teams, coworkers build friendships and companies grow with their communities. We transform buildings into smart spaces through design and technology which drive creativity, productivity and networking among members “, Fuks adds.

Jorge Sequeira Managing Director for CINDE – The Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency said “we are excited that WeWork has decided to invest and open its operations in our country. Without a doubt, this will be of great value to continue driving Costa Rica´s collaborative ecosystem and boost innovation to further position our nation as a strategic ally in the knowledge economy”.

SOURCE Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

Related