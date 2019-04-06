To be able to travel is one of the most exciting things we can do during a lifetime. The ability to explore the world, to learn about different cultures, to be amazed by beautiful scenery and to taste the vast flavors of the earth is all part and parcel of traveling.

However, not everyone can afford this little luxury and that is the unfortunate truth about our economy. In fact, most of us will even resort to a salary loan to finance and fulfill our dreams of traveling.

To be frank, it seems as if everything has become expensive and people would rather save their money for something more cost effective.

But what if you discovered there were a handful of travel destinations which are really affordable? In that case, jump onto that plane and check these places out.

Jamaica

One of the most beautiful sites in the world laden in lush greenery is Jamaica. The island has a long history and boasts a rich culture, maybe more so than any other place in the world. It has become a favorite among the middle class as it is affordable, beautiful and family friendly. Apart from this Jamaica is known for its unique style of music and food.

Portugal

Filled with great faces, great food and great culture, Portugal is the ideal place to be on a budget and the city, Lisbon, is especially affordable. All the great foods can be bought from street merchants and you can save money for adventures around this magnificent city. Furthermore, those who are money conscious have voted Lisbon as one of the most attractive and affordable cities in the world.

Atlanta

Catering for the foodie readers, Atlanta is the Southern hotspot in the US for delicious dishes and cultural recipes. You can warm up by a fire and sip on red vino to keep the warmth in and smooth down the food. Atlanta is also quite popular for the variety of dining experiences and has proven to be affordable for all visitors frequenting restaurants in the city.

Italy

Barga, situated in Italy, is one beautiful destination with a spectacular view to boot. The streets are filled with tourists as Barga is publicly known for its affordability and great cost of living. According to researchers, Barga is especially popular for weddings due to its affordable nature and is also a hotspot for bridal parties. Many tourists that have visited this region have come back to tie the knot in the hopes of living happily ever after.

Chile

Anyone must have heard the name of this town before, and now you can travel to see it in the flesh. Dubbed as The Jewel of the Pacific, Chile has got some of the most exquisite views, sunsets and plazas to be amazed at. The beautiful city of Chile boasts a total of 42 hills which are ideal for exploring on foot and snapping a few pics along the way.

