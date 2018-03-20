With 15 years at National Geographic, journalist Dan Buettner developed an unusual expertise in finding the most extraordinary populations on earth, then doing a bit of reverse-engineering to figure out what made them so special.

His work led him to explore the secrets of happiness, which scientists measure in terms of life satisfaction. His new book, The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons From the World’s Happiest People, offers a blueprint for what makes life more fulfilling, less stressful and just plain better.

Happiness Is Made, not Born

There’s a “queer genesis” to happiness, Buettner said. It doesn’t just evolve on its own, and the best place to start is at the macro level. Nations need an established history of economic stability and security.

