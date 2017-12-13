¡Pura vida maes! The Simpsons are in Costa Rica, continuing with their #TravesíaSimpson in Central America.

In Costa Rica, Homer and his family pay honor to the most beloved goalkeeper of Ticos: Keylor Navas.

In an image published on Twitter, we see Keylor signing a shirt for Homer, in a selfie that included the entire Simpsons clan.

¡¡Pura vida maes!! Ya los Simpson se encuentran en Costa Rica, listos para continuar con su #TravesíaSimpson por Centro América. pic.twitter.com/pYQboMscei — Simpsonized (@realsimpsonized) December 11, 2017

According to @realsimpsonized, The Simpsons are crossing through Central America, so it would not be surprising that they meet more Costa Rican personalities before Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie head north.

The Simpsons started their Central America trip in Panama.

Will the eponymous family head for Mexico before returning to the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state?

The Simpsons” is the longest-running scripted primetime TV series in the United States (29 seasons). More than series such as Gunsmoke (20), Law & Order (20), NCIS (15), Bonanza (14)

Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 627 episodes of The Simpsons have been broadcast.



Follow the Simpsons through Central America on Twitter and Instagram.