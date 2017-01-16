What is Costa Rica?

QBLOGS / Costa Rica (Pura Vida) is an enigma. It is caught or brought itself somewhere between capitalism and socialism and cannot define which slot feels the most comfortable so we have a continuum. confusing mixed salad.

Sometimes the government means well, but more than not, it is one grand premeditated, self-serving screw-up.

One of the many reasons is it has an insurmountable number of political groups and an insurmountable amount of worker unions that are mostly, if not all, “public” entities such as teachers, healthcare, police and even taxis, etc. (The list runs from the indigenous to the congress (Assembly).And then is the promise of unfulfilled optimism that helps to keep us here. A new road, a bridge, even serious studies of traffic patterns and finally the most important, health care.

All years and years of “do nothing but talk.”

It is that very tooth fairy optimism while at that same time looking for witches that keeps us afloat

.

For last two administrations, we have become the country of “We will.”

We will do, we intend to do that, for sure in the future: However, little gets completed and most projects simply die of old age.

However, we still cheerlead our leaders with hope and promise. (Well, not much promise)

Now, there is newer generation (Not by age) that is able to stand up and protest slogans of “Why Not.”

The trains are a year or so late, the new bus routes are only in discussion, taxes on whatever come down to is running for whatever office, despite the influx of money, healthcare remains miserable (Four days waiting in “emergency” for a bed), a brand new EBAIS clinic even with two emergency rooms, but no X-Ray machine. (Injure your hand or food it is down to Hospital San Juan de Dios for an x-ray and then back up to the Ebais for treatment.) And, we all pay a monthly fee for this.

I do not even have the courage to mention the roads. It is just too depressing. Right now, I see potholes filled with dirt, not even cheap asphalt.

Meanwhile, like we should, Costa Rica houses thousands of refugees who will compete with low-income Nicaraguans for those jobs neither a Tico nor Gringo will take. (A strong applause, please.)

Costa Rica needs to define where it belongs in the world of global life. This, “I am, or “I am not,” Just adds to our noble, normal confusion.

Mr. President, tell us, please!

