Q COSTA RICA TRAVEL – Glamping is a progressive term for a new kind of travel, defined as “Glamorous Camping”. When you’re Glamping, there’s no tent to pitch, no sleeping bag to unroll, and no fire to build.

Recently, a global trend has caught fire that offers outdoor enthusiasts an upgrade on rest and recreation.

Glamping is a way to experience the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort. Whether in a tent, yurt, airstream, pod, igloo, hut, villa, cabin, cube, teepee or treehouse, glamping is a way to experience the great outdoors without sacrificing luxury.

A fusion of glamour and camping – emerged internationally and came across the Atlantic over the last decade. Glamping pivots on a high level of service that focuses on the complete comfort of the guests. The amenities found at glamping destinations far exceed anything recreational campers experience.

What is glamping like?

Glamping is the way to go if camping ain’t your thing… yet you love waking up in the great outdoors… you love a hike in the hills… you love getting out of the big city. With Glamping… your tent is replaced by a cedar cabin, or a safari tent with wooden risers.

What is a Glamper?

There’s a good chance that you are a glamper, even if you don’t know what “glamping” even is. Glamping is, in short, luxury camping.

Where can you go Glamping in Costa Rica?

At Dreamsea Costa Rica, an eco-friendly, self-sustained, glamping & surf camp, strategically constructed on a 10,000 square meter patch of obscure land, centrally located in the magical jungles of Tamarindo, Costa Rica.

For more on Dreamsea Costa Rica, click here to read part one of an ongoing series titled “Dreamsea Discussions”, that will be both a written and audio interview-based platform, focusing on the amazing people of Dreamsea Surf Camp of Costa Rica.

Want to know more about Glamping?

Head over to Glamping.com, the foremost experts in glamping, for their Insider Tips.

