What Me Worry?

QBLOGS – I cannot wait to get this thing on. That is President-elect Donald F. Trump’s inauguration and first 100 days in office.

Even our own Costa Rica speculates and worries about Pura Vida, Central America, Mexico and Venezuela.

Every news outlet, every television channel be it in English or Spanish dedicates at least five minutes speculating on the “New Trump Policy” based on his cabinet, advisors, business interests and not to mention the Trump family connection.

So, Hillary won the popular vote by some 3 million people. That is not what rules rather than the 270 electoral votes and clear Trump won those. We cannot un-rob the bank.

Making an entire news industry based on who and where the President-elect holds his top advisor meetings, not to mention who they are might be is a waste of time and anxiety.

I, personally am not a Trump supporter, but I am tired of every, and I mean every news outlet speculating with their in-house pundits what this or that really means for the world at large, and that includes Central America.

We are a country that thrives on witch hunts, rumors, and worries in order to offset reality. Not just politics but the folks next door, the country’s politicians, celebrities, etc. It is therapeutic, but not at all constructive.

We wait 10 years to fix a road but immediately hire expensive consultants to form Plan B when Trump takes over. In truth, there is no Plane B when in reality there is no Plan A or B.

Let’s see what reality brings before conjuring up Freddie Kruger.

However, let’s get this thing on and stop all this nonsense and turkey dancing.

