Where, when and how to recycle in Guanacaste

Q COSTA RICA by Amanda Zúñiga, Vozdeguanacaste.com – Seven municipalities in Guanacaste offer recycling-collection services in some communities. The other four municipalities have recycling collection centers and some pickup campaigns.

Carrillo, which doesn’t have a special recycling-collection service, has the largest collection center in Guanacaste, located in downtown Filadelfia. The center was donated by the Government of Japan a year ago. The recycling center takes in over 700 tons of waste every year, including glass, cardboard, paper, plastics, batteries, electronics, heavy metals, and other materials, according to the municipality.

Nandayure also lacks recycling pickup services. According to the Environmental Management department, they do not have the resources to perform that service. However, the canton does have a transfer station for regular waste and another separate station for agricultural chemicals due to the careful management that these products require.

The chemical-processing site has been in operation for a year, and has processed between 15 and 17 tons thus far.

What happens next? The municipalities sell or donate recyclable materials to different recycling companies such as Grupo El Jobo S.A., Empaques Santa Ana (paper and cardboard), Florida Bebidas (tetrapak, plastic, aluminum cans) and VICESA (glass).

Article originally appeared on Vozdeguanacaste.com and is republished here is permission.

