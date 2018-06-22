On Friday Costa Rica and Brazil face off in the only match between Latin American teams of the entire first phase of the 2018 World Cup Russia. Neither of them can afford the defeat after their stuttering start, so the match promises maximum emotion. Who do you think will win? Do you dare to venture a result?

On the ninth day of this World Cup in Russia 2018 we will have the only game between Latin American teams of this first phase: Costa Rica against Brazil. And neither of them is for jokes: in their first matches, Costa Rica lost to Serbia and Brazil drew against Switzerland, so they both have a lot in play a lot in the second (game).

What will happen in this match? Will the ‘ticos’ pay for the disappointing start of the tournament, or will Costa Rica extend its legend of ‘matagigantes’ mundialista (giant slayer of World Cup)?

Learn about the analysis of this meeting that the Portuguese coach and current coach of Manchester United, José Mourinho, shared with RT exclusively, as well as the views of Costa Rican fans directly from the streets of Moscow.