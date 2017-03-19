Who Would Marry A Serial Killer?

Q COSTA RICA – Before moving back to Canada, Leanne Bordelais lived with her new husband Thierry Bordelais, the brother of her lawyer, and their children, in Costa Rica.

Since her release from prison in 2005, after serving 12 years, Leanne, now 46, has lived the suburban life in the Montreal suburb of Chateauguay.

By now you must be wondering who is Leanne Bordelais.

If you are Canadian you know her better as the gorgeous blonde Canadian serial killer Karla Homolka, the better half of “Ken and Barbie killers”, the teenage wife of SERIAL killer Paul Bernardo, notorious for the gruesome rapes, torture and the murders they committed.

They became two of the worst serial killers in Canadian history, killing at least three girls, one of their victims was Karla’s younger sister, Tammy, lured to feed her psychopathic husbands’ thirst for young victims.

Bernardo’s known victims number 19 females, between 14 and 22 years old, but police suspect there were dozens more.

It all started in May of 1987, when a series of vicious rapes occurred in one of Toronto’s rougher suburbs. Liking “rough sex” before he embarked on his murder spree with Homolka, Bernardo is known for his savagery.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence. Now, 52, Bernardo has applied for a day parole hearing, due this month, which if successful would see him freed on periodic community release.

Next year, Bernardo will be up to apply for full parole.

Immediately after her release from prison, Homolka gave an interview to Radio Canada.

Saying that she “had done terrible things” but now she was free she didn’t want to be hounded by the media, Homolka blamed it on her youth and Bernardo’s influence. “Back then I was 17 years old. I didn’t know much. I was afraid of being abandoned. I absolutely wanted to have a relationship,” she said.

“I did not have self-confidence. There are a lot of things about myself that I didn’t know then that I know now.”

According to Cairnspost.com, neighbours in her Montreal suburb won’t let her forget, posting signs down the road from the comfortable home of “Leanne Bordelais”. “Never forget the victims,” say the signs that list the names of the three girls who became the couple’s prey.

And neither should Costa Rica.

