A career as a travel nurse is one of the most popular careers in healthcare right now. Aside from the obvious fact that you get to visit some of the best locations in the world while getting paid to practice nursing, working as a nurse in certain areas also means you are making a big impact in the local community.

Among the many countries you can choose from, Costa Rica is one of the best destinations to consider. There are several reasons why Costa Rica is the perfect location to practice nursing and we are going to review some of them in this article.

More Nurses Are Needed

Several areas in Costa Rica are still recovering from the 2017 hurricane season. Many communities are struggling to deal with the health implications and demand for better healthcare services is on the rise. As a result, more nurses are needed across the country.

There are a lot of great healthcare facilities in Costa Rica that could really use your help. There is also a bright career path you can pursue in this country, plus you don’t have to worry about barriers to practice nursing. Most medical institutions will take care of your travel documents and other requirements for you.

Even students who are currently pursuing their MSN online at top universities such as the University of Arizona are being approached. On the other hand, you have the opportunity to work as a nurse in Costa Rica while taking an RN to MSN online course from any university you like.

It is a Beautiful Place

There is no doubt that Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful countries to visit. The country has long, gorgeous beaches, warm towns and villages, and of course a wealth of cultural roots to explore. Practicing nursing in Costa Rica allows you to have an adventure of your own.

We all know that being a nurse is a demanding job, but that doesn’t mean you will not have time to explore the beautiful cities and interesting places. In fact, there is already a big community of expats in the country and they all love to travel.

That brings us to the next reason.

Great Community of Expats

Costa Rica is a prime destination for professionals, including nurses and medical practitioners. It will not be long before you start connecting with people from around the world and making new friends. The expat community (communities, to be exact) in the country is among the best in the world.

Being part of the community means you can always get the help you need while working in the country. Whether it is finding a restaurant near where you live or understanding the local customs, there is always a friend you can contact.

It’s Rewarding

There are two more things that make practicing nursing in Costa Rica very appealing. The first one is the low cost of living in this country. You can live a great life with only a fraction of what you would normally spend in the US.

On top of that, nurses in Costa Rica receive a great average salary and benefits. The growing demand for professional nurses will only make these benefits more attractive and a move to this country that much more alluring.

So, what are you waiting for? Start browsing through the many job vacancies for nurses and take that first step towards practicing nursing in Costa Rica.