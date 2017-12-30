If you ask a digital nomad what is her bare minimum requirement for being productive, high chances are you will get to know about positivity. A positive surrounding with like minded people, all weary of regular routine and venturing out of the box, is all they seek.

Millennial these days need few basic necessities to survive. Good food, a cozy place, constant WiFi connection and good health feature high in their list. It goes without saying a location independent nomad will choose a stay from an array of options that suffices his basic needs. Costa Rica is the new haven for those wanderer souls.

Imagine a place nestled between the beaches of Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, as well as dotted with active volcanoes. Who will not want to be a part of that lush celebration that facilitates the modern amenities unequivocally?

“All work and no play, makes jack a dull boy” you will not fall prey to this age-old idiom when working from Costa Rica. Christopher Columbus had discovered the land of wonder dating back to the fifteenth century. Time flew to develop the country as one of the coveted vibrant tourist lands with diverse culture, climates, flora, fauna, and landscapes.

The lush rainforests might soothe your eyes. But it sure kindles the creative urge of the nomad in you. Pretty often you will find yourself sitting in a co-working place, exchanging idea with bright minds and indulging in a meaningful intellectual discussion. Fast internet and access to technology are few of the main concern of the small expat community living in the little towns by the Caribbean.

Here is a helpful list of towns where it will be easy to find an expat community. Hopefully, it will help you socialize and mingle for a leisure life over the weekends.

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca in Limon Playa Jaco in the Central Pacific Playas del Coco in Guanacaste Playa Tamarindo in Guanacaste San Jose (Escazu/Santa Ana area) in the Central Valley Dominical/Uvita in the South Pacific Grecia in the Central Valley

Despite heavy traffic and crowd that might make you annoyed at times, these towns are pretty balanced with expat population, friendly locals, ample opportunity to work and make merry. Did I mention about the fabulous nightlife already? Or better I will leave it up to you to find out.

A typical lifestyle suitable for a digital nomad is more about spending as little as possible without maintaining a strict budget per say. Costa Rica is an apt choice for that. Rented apartments are easy to find. If you want to splurge a little, you may even find a quirky boutique accommodation for yourself. Once tired after relentless work for few nights, unwind on the beaches of Pacific.

Surfers can swear by the waves of the coast here. Seaside shacks serve delicious food, cooked to your taste. Picture a life with a beer bottle in a seaside shack gazing at the panoramic horizon and munching French fries. Costa Rica is indeed adored for good reasons!

Central America and tropical weather often creates a heady cocktail that Costa Rica is. A preferred emerging remote working location among digital travelers it also offers a cheap and affordable lifestyle.

Pura Vida life as locals call it here is the most sought-after lifestyle in vogue for digital nomads without much delay.

Short Flight To North America & South America. In case you are homesick or are tired of slow-paced life, worry not for Costa Rica is well connected with both the Americas with multiple flights.

Hopefully the short introduction has inspired you enough. Have any suggestion in your mind?

» Read more about Costa Rica for digital nomads.