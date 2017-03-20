Q BLOGS – Once again President Luis Guillermo Solis is on a mission, or a jaunt to raise money for Costa Rica, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or purchase some more clothes over the weekend visit?

If it truly is to raise money for a Poora Vida, he could not have picked a worse time. The Trump guys want to enhance by US$54 million the military budget while reducing, among many other things, the foreign aid allocation by some 28% (US$58 billion in 2016 and US$14 billion now.)

What’s left is to be divided about the globe.

And they can say, “We told you so.”

Solis, who met with Vice President Pence on Friday, better have a very, very good story to tell in about a ten-minute time frame. Such as how we will invade Florida if you do not give lots and lots of money, just like “The Mouse That Roared.”

Commitments of assistance have been made, but they are just as easy to be broken. Example; after all these years we of applying we are now renegotiation NAFTA, and using some lame excuse to not import delicious Mexico avocados as well as rice, a major staple in Costa Rica.

We have to ask “why?” is the president making this one of his many trips abroad at this time and really, what does he expect to accomplish? After all this is a tax payer’s cost, right?

Sort of our national motto, “Watch the parade go by.”

