Windy conditions will continue today (Tuesday) with wind gusts reaching up to 100 km/h (62 mph) in some areas.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the impact of cold thrust number 14 will continue for the coming days

The strong winds will be present in the mountainous sectors of the Central Valley and, Guanacaste, although they are expected to decrease in intensity during the afternoon.

On the other hand, there will be partial to total cloudiness in the mountains of the Caribbean and the North Zone; while in most of the Pacific and west of the Central Valley there will be very little cloudiness.

