Passing on overpasses

We see the yellow signs, but rarely do we think about the potentially dangerous mistake of speeding on a bridge or overpass in winter. Part of the BRAKES defensive driving course teaches about weather’s impact on bridges and overpasses—that’s where icy conditions develop first because of the different exposure to air. Surface conditions can be worse on a bridge than on the approach road just before it, so expect less traction. Slow down before you reach all bridges and overpasses; lower speeds allow for better reaction time. Next, make sure you know these other car care tips you should use every winter.

