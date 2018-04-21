The video that was on a 14-year-old’s cellular phone was evidence enough for police to arrest a woman who took advantage sexually of the boy.

The woman, who authorities identified by her last names Blanco Quiros, was arrested Friday in her home during in a raid conducted by police.

According to the Fiscalia (Prosecutor’s Office) in Quepos and Parrita, the woman was charged with the production of child pornography, corrupting and having sexual relations with a minor.

The Fiscalia acted on a denuncia (complaint) filed by the young boy’s mother against the woman who is a neighbor of the family.