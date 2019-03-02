A woman knocked on the door of a house of a foreigner, expat in Costa Rica – a French national and whose identity was not released – Thursday night in Turrubares, to allow three robbers to enter.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at 11:45 pm in the area of the Ranchos bar, in San Pedro de Turrubares, in Alajuela. But it could have been anywhere.

Officers of the Fuerza Publica (national police) reported finding the man with a blow to the head, telling them his story of how he heard a woman calling him and when he opened the door, the criminals entered forcibly.

The men had guns and after threatening and beating him they stole 3 iPhones, 2 laptops, a watch valued at 10,000 euros, US$7,500 dollars and ¢500,000 colones.

They obviously knew the house to hit. The police report does not indicate if the woman remained at the scene during the robbery, if she fled with them or even if she was known to the man.

Speculation is that she was or why would he open the door for her. I mean, would you open the door for some woman calling you if you didn’t know her?

Speculation is that most likely she had been inside the house to know there were valuables to be taken.

Speculation is that which she gave the robbers the information and was either forced or was complice, maybe even the led the group in the assault.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case.

Many such crimes occur but go unreported to authorities. Or not make it to press.

Shame may be the reason for not reporting, but most often if the feeling that many foreigners, expats, that nothing can or will be done. The recovery is almost none to nil, filing a report is complicated.

It can also be the expat is in an “irregular” (illegal) stay in the country and that complicates the situation even further.

Recommendation is that you keep your wits – common sense – about you and be wise as to whom you invited into your home. This applies equally to men and women.

Home invasions can and do occur. Limit yourself to being a target.

