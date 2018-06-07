A 41-year-old woman known as “Tecno Queen” was the bait for the Erwin Guido Toruño, alias “Gringo”, that tortured and murdered one of the two men found dead in a bus in the vicinity of La Sabana park.

The victim of that deception was Frank Alfaro Murillo, 26, whose body was found inside the vehicle along with a Colombian identified as Eduard Bedoya Llanos, 20 years old. The bodies were found by police officers on the morning of Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

See also: “El Gringo” Among The 11 Assassinated This Weekend

In the days after the bodies were found, 14 people were arrested. This week the list of suspects grew by two, as the Judicial Police (OIJ) arrested two more directly linked to the murder of Alfaro.

Walter Espinoza, director of the OIJ, said the arrested are a man surnamed Martínez Villalta, 19 years old and known as “Petón”, and a woman named Jiménez Cordero, the “Tecno Queen”. Both were arrested in Grecia, Alajuela.

Espinoza explained that the role of “Tecno Queen” in the murder of Alfaro was key. She coaxed him to take him to a house in Belen, Heredia delivering him to the gang on a silver platter.

“She had a close relationship with Guido Toruño’s group and was recruited to deliver this guy to that house, so much so that she used her personal vehicle. She was the one who convinced him to meet and through an emotional-sexual manipulation she managed to get him there,” he added.

As for the Colombian, Espinoza confirmed that he too was murdered in the same house. The two dead mean had no link to each other, just that they were killed in the same house.