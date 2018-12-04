The body of a woman who authorities believe could be that of the tourist that went missing last week was found Monday afternoon in San Antonio de Escazú.

The finding was made by trained dogs in search of human remains of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), about 80 meters from the villa in which the U.S. / Venezuelan tourist, Carla Stefaniak, 36, who has been missing since November 28, was staying.

Wálter Espinoza Espinoza, director of the OIJ, added that in the room occupied by the woman they found traces of blood, but did not give details.

However, Espinoza clarified that, at the moment, it cannot be confirmed that it is Stefaniak, waiting on the autopsy and physical recognition.

“Since November 28, the OIJ has carried out proceedings related to the need to locate Carla Stefaniak, who was reported as missing in our territory by her relatives,” said Espinoza.

“Today (Monday) we were performing several proceedings in the apartment, according to the data we had, that person was last observed. First of all, we reviewed the apartment where she stayed overnight and, after a review, we located biological fluids that are compatible with blood and are going to be subjected to revision and comparison,” he explained.

The director added that a confidential tip led authorities to search the nearby woods and with the help of cadaver dogs.

It wasn’t until 5:00 pm when the body was removed from the scene, according to Espinoza, using special care to preserve any indicative or key clue for the investigation.

Federico Jenkins, the lawyer for the hotel Le Mas de Provence where Carla was staying, said that this situation has them very worried and that, since the disappearance of the tourist was reported, they have collaborated with the OIJ.

According to the information disclosed by the lawyer, the tourist entered the hotel on Tuesday, November 27 and was scheduled to leave the next day. She booked the accommodation through Airbnb.

The lawyer said Carla arrived at 1 pm then left, coming back at 4 pm and did not go back out and that the night guard (from 6pm to 6 am) reported she left 5 am (on Wednesday) in a vehicle that came to pick, that he helped her with the suitcases.

The lawyer continued that, later, at 8:30 am an Uber came to pick up the girl.

The lawyer added that on Wednesday the room occupied by Carla Stefaniak was cleaned and they only found a soft drink and a tube of toothpaste. “That room was (then) occupied by other guests,” he said.

Jenkins added that the guard on duty the morning of the disappearance has about 18 months of working at the hotel and lives on the property. According to Jenkins, the OIJ are interviewing the man and waiting for authority to search his room.

The lawyer added that though the hotel has an outdoor camera, the system is not working.

On Monday the hotel suspended operations, the only guest left and all reservation canceled.

Visit to Costa Rica

Carla Stefaniak arrived in Costa Rica on November 22, in the company of her sister-in-law, to celebrate her birthday. Social media indicate she, with his sister-in-law, visited the tourist area of Manuel Antonio, in Quepos, and La Fortuna in San Carlos, Alajuela.

On Tuesday (Nov, 27), after dropping off her sister-in-law, April (Burton) Antonieta, at the San Jose airport, she dropped off her rental car and then traveled to San Antonio de Escazú, where she would spend the night before her flight to Florida the next day.

April said on Facebook that Carla last contacted her around 8:00 pm Tuesday when she told her it was raining heavily and there was a power failure.

Less than a month ago, in the same area, the body of Stephannie Paola Castro Mora, 28 years old, appeared dismembered.

At the moment, there are no suspects for either crime.

