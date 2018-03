“The Handmaid’s Tale,” a growing Costa Rican protest movement led by a dozen women in the context of the impending presidential runoff election, seeks to confront a “fundamentalist threat” and defend the country’s social advancements.

Dressed in crimson robes and white bonnets, and looking down in complete silence, this group of Costa Rican women is attempting to denounce the censorship, inequality and subjugation of women that many seem comfortable with.

Source: Latin American Herald Tribune