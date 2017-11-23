Lack of guardrails or other barriers to prevent a vehicle going off the road, many end up in the ‘cuneta’ (ditch, gutter), hence the term “cuneteado”.

From getting a wheel stuck in an open gutter in the center of San Jose, to the entire car in a ditch, it is a daily occurrence across the country.

For more (lots, I mean tons) of photos of traffic accidents in Costa Rica, visit the Facebook page Accidentes de Costa Rica.

