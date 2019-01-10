This Thursday the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will be sworn in before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) for a second six-year term.

enLeaders of several countries of the world have already arrived to accompany the Head of State, including his counterparts in Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel; of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and of El Salvador, Salvador Sánchez Cerén.

High-profile delegations from Palestine, China, Turkey, and many Caribbean countries were arriving into the Supreme Court for the swearing-in event.

Missing from the event are the countries of the Lima Group: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru.

The Lima Group was formed in 2017 with an aim to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter human rights violations in the country.

Agradezco a mis hermanos @sanchezceren, @evoespueblo y @DiazCanelB, por su visita y respaldo en nombre de los países del ALBA al pueblo de Venezuela. Ratificamos nuestro impostergable compromiso por hacer realidad el sueño de unidad de la Patria Grande. pic.twitter.com/Y6vTLsPxDV — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 10, 2019

Maduro will assume a new term for which he has committed to “promote the changes that are needed in Venezuela, to defend the right to peace and respect for the Constitution.”

On May 20 last year, Nicolás Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela with 67.7 percent of the vote

The inauguration comes amid threats of military interventions and coups against the progressive government by the United States and its allies in Latin America. Maduro’s new mandate also comes despite the economic war that has been unleashed against the Maduro government by the United States and its European allies using economic sanctions.

A day earlier, Maduro warned that his country was facing a coup attempt ordered by the Donald Trump administration and the so-called Lima Group, the anti-Venezuelan organization founded in 2016 and includes 14 American states who are led by right-wing governments.