With the aim of bringing literature lovers together with their creators, and thereby encouraging reading and consumption of the book, the pages of the XVIII International Book Fair Costa Rica 2017 (FILCR 2017) proposes a program diverse conversations, presentations, talks, workshops and tributes connected with scenic poetry, plays and puppets, among many other activities.
The book fair, with some 80 exhibitors from publishing houses, groups, bookstores and writers, opens today, Friday, August 25, 2017, and runs to September 3, 2017, at the Antigua Aduana and Casa del Cuño (Calle 23, Entre Avenida 3 y 9, San José).
Entrance is free.
It was in 1954 when the first National Book Fair was held at the University of Costa Rica (UCR). Subsequently, several book fairs began to develop spontaneously, promoted by such prominent figures as Emma Gamboa and Joaquín García Monge, among others.
In the 90’s the fairs were organized by the Cámara Costarricense del Libro (Costa Rican Book Chamber).
MORE INFO at:
- http://www.feriadellibrocostarica.com
- https://www.facebook.com/pg/feriadellibrocostarica/
- https://www.facebook.com/MCJCR