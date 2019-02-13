Yazmín Morales Camacho, Miss Costa Rica 1994, who accuses former President Oscar Arias of sexual abuse, requested protection measures due to apparent threats received through social networks.

Morales, the second woman to come forward against Araias, confirmed that on Monday she made the request before the Office of Protection and Attention to the Victim of the Crime, assigned to the Public Ministry.

“They gave me some recommendations and also specific indications that I should follow if a situation arises,” said the 48-year-old woman.

Morales added that she maintains her daily routines, but confirmed that she was frightened by comments against her received through social networks and even direct threats.

The complainant did not detail the content of the messages but noted that it was specifically by way of Instagram.

Since last Tuesday, several women have reported being victims of sexual abuse, allegedly committed by the former president and Nobel Laureate.

The trigger was the denunciation for rape presented on Monday, February 4, by the doctor and anti-war activist Alexandra Arce von Herold, to the Fiscalía Adjunta de Género, which was released the next day by the UCR university newspaper, Semanario Universidad.

