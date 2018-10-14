The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – national emergency comission – raised the from green to yellow the alert status in the Central Pacific and South Pacific because there are about 130 reports of flooding.

To a lesser extent, the warning includes th Central Pacific and very specific areas of the Central Valley.

A green alert is maintained in the Central Valley.

In addition, the national weather service (IMN) indicates in its latest report that more rain is expected during the night and early morning.

Not too much rain is expected from tropical wave number 41, however, the intertropical convergence zone, which is very close to our territory, could cause a lot of instability and intense rains during the weekend.

More information (in Spanish) here: https://www.cne.go.cr/index.php/269-noticias/timas/1414-alerta-y-precaucion-por-lluvias-y-paso-de-nueva-onda- tropical