Q MONEY – Zipcar, the carsharing service, has announced it’s launch in Costa Rica, joining in Zipcar’s international expansion, which already includes over 500 cities and towns across Europe and North America as well as a recent expansion to Asia.

As a pioneer of car sharing for almost 20 years, Zipcar’s entry into Latin America widens its global network, providing more than one million members access to even more vehicles.

According to Zipcar Costa Rica press release and website, throughout San Jose, Heredia, and Alajuela, 20 Zipcars are now available for reservation by the hour or by the day. The fleet

features a variety of makes and models, including a Toyota Yaris, a Ford Figo, a Toyota RAV4, and a Daihatsu Bego.

Rental starts at US$8.60 per hour that includes gas and full coverage insurance. The website says the insurance coverage is zero deductible, so the user will not be responsible for any amount in case of damage or accident. However, there are some things that won’t be covered, like flipping the vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, allowing an unauthorized person to drive, driving the car in rivers, seas or ‘non official‘ streets.

For 24-hour rentals, the comany says the maximum cost is 8 hours. Rentals can be one hour to four days, and extending your reserved time is as close as your mobile app.

Using Zipcar is simple:

Create a user in on the website or mobile application;

Have a current driver’s license;



H ave a credit or debit card;

The registration process requires the documents to be uploaded to Zipcar.

There is an annual US$50 fee to be Zipster in Costa Rica.

How does it work?

Find a Zipcar near you and reserve it for the time you need.

When it’s time for your reservation, unlock your car using your smartphone app. The keys are inside the car.

Take your Zipcar wherever you want for the time you reserved. Extend in the mobile app.

Drop off your Zipcar in the designated location. Lock up with the app, and you’re done.

The company says their service is for those who do not want to pay for having a car parked all day, pay for maintenance, insurance and other others costs that do not generate value, but looking for a fast and affordable method of transport. Using Zipcar also solved the complications of renting a vehicle in the conventional mode. There is also an option for business users, allowing companies to easily rent vehicles by their employees without the need of the complicated and time consuming process of obtaining purchase orders and requiring several employees involved in the rental process.

“Today’s launch in Costa Rica marks a great milestone for Zipcar,” said Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar. “As our first entry into Latin America, we are pleased to welcome members in Costa Rica to our network. With each Zipcar eliminating the need for up to 13 personally-owned vehicles, we look forward to helping reduce congestion and traffic challenges within the region.”

About Zipcar

Zipcar is an American car-sharing company and a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group. It was founded in 2000 by Antje Danielson and Robin Chase. On March 14, 2013, Avis Budget Group purchased Zipcar for approximately US$500 million in cash; Zipcar operates as a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group.

