¢1.6 billion colones awaits the winner of the “Gordo Navideño”

QCOSTARICA – You know Christmas is around the corner when the “Gordo Navideño” (Christmas) lottery is announced, this year with a jackpot of ¢6.4 billion colones, divided into four issues, of ¢1.6 billion colones each.

All major lotteries are issued in “enteros”, but can be purchased in fractions. The “Gordo Navideño” has 40 fractions and four issues, that is each issue has a grand prize of ¢1,6 billion colones for the person who holds an “entero” with the number and the winning series. If on one has an entero, the prize is paid out to fraction holders, based on the number of fractions they purchased.

Seems a bit complicated, but it works.

An “entero” (all 40 fractions) cost ¢80 thousand colones each, a fraction is torn off at ¢2 thousand colones.

The second prize will deliver ¢640 million in the four issues, for an amount of ¢160 million in full. While the third will have ¢320 million, with ¢80 million per issue.

In addition, the raffle will have 77 prizes of ¢1 million, 30 of ¢2 million, 20 of ¢3 million and 15 of ¢6 million. The total prize plan amounts to ¢20 billion.

The Gordo Navideño draw will be held on Sunday, December 19 at 7:00 pm.

“The Junta de Protección Social (JPS) Board is very clear about its heading. Our responsibility is to continue generating profits with the State Lottery so that social programs that provide services to people in vulnerable conditions can continue to function,” said Esmeralda Britton, president of the JPS.

