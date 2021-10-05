Tuesday 5 October 2021
type here...
Search

¢1.6 billion colones awaits the winner of the “Gordo Navideño”

The year the Christmas lottery is divided into four issues, of ¢1.6 billion colones each jackpot

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

70% of ICU admitted for covid-19 were unvaccinated

QCOSTARICA - 70.3% of the people who required to...
Read more

2022 Elections Will Have 25 Candidates For the Presidential Chair

QCOSTARICA - A total of 25 candidates will compete...
Read more

Prescriptions must include the generic name of the drugs

QCOSTARICA - Every prescription issued by professionals in medicine,...
Read more

¢1.6 billion colones awaits the winner of the “Gordo Navideño”

QCOSTARICA - You know Christmas is around the corner...
Read more

Rolando Araya to José María Figueres: “We need experience, but not bad experiences”

QCOSTARICA - Rolando Araya, presidential candidate for the Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica stands out among the most innovative countries in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recently...
Read more

Pandora Papers: How the fight against tax evasion is going

Q REPORTS - The Pandora Papers is the latest...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – You know Christmas is around the corner when the “Gordo Navideño” (Christmas) lottery is announced, this year with a jackpot of ¢6.4 billion colones, divided into four issues, of ¢1.6 billion colones each.

All major lotteries are issued in “enteros”, but can be purchased in fractions. The “Gordo Navideño” has 40 fractions and four issues, that is each issue has a grand prize of ¢1,6 billion colones for the person who holds an “entero” with the number and the winning series. If on one has an entero, the prize is paid out to fraction holders, based on the number of fractions they purchased.

- Advertisement -

Seems a bit complicated, but it works.

An “entero” (all 40 fractions) cost ¢80 thousand colones each, a fraction is torn off at ¢2 thousand colones.

The second prize will deliver ¢640 million in the four issues, for an amount of ¢160 million in full. While the third will have ¢320 million, with ¢80 million per issue.

In addition, the raffle will have 77 prizes of ¢1 million, 30 of ¢2 million, 20 of ¢3 million and 15 of ¢6 million. The total prize plan amounts to ¢20 billion.

The Gordo Navideño draw will be held on Sunday, December 19 at 7:00 pm.

“The Junta de Protección Social  (JPS) Board is very clear about its heading. Our responsibility is to continue generating profits with the State Lottery so that social programs that provide services to people in vulnerable conditions can continue to function,” said Esmeralda Britton, president of the JPS.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRolando Araya to José María Figueres: “We need experience, but not bad experiences”
Next articlePrescriptions must include the generic name of the drugs
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Government proposes collecting tax on illegal lotteries

QCOSTARICA - The Government on Thursday changed its bill for the...
Read more

66 with the 305 series is the 2020 Gordo Navideño winner!

QCOSTARICA - The winning numbers of the Gordo Navideño (Christmas Jackpot)...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Farandula

Tica model stands out at premiere of new James Bond movie

Q MAGAZINE - The renowned Costa Rican model, Juliana...
Quepos

Quepos Aerodrome opens new runway

QCOSTARICA - With the arrival of a flight this...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.