Thursday 21 July 2022
¢131 hike in gasoline prices proposed

Must go through public hearing process

By Rico
Gasolinera
Paying the bills

¢131 hike in gasoline prices proposed

Dollar Exchange

¢669.41 Buy

¢676.29 Sell

21 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

QCOSTARICA – The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP)  – Regulatory Authority for Public Services  – proposed an increase of ¢88 colons in the price of a liter of both regular and super gasoline and ¢131 for diesel.

 

If the proposal passes through the public hearing process and is approved, the cost of a liter of super gasoline would go from the current ¢1,016 to ¢1,104, regular from ¢993 to ¢1,081 and diesel from ¢873 to ¢1,004.

Mario Mora, mayor of ARESEP Energy, explained that the international situation and the exchange rate have drive up the cost of products imported by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing.

Mora explained that diesel has a higher increase than other fules because the effect of the subsidy that the Government had implemented ends.

ARESEP has two weeks to process this price adjustment, which must be submitted to public consultation.

