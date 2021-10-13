Wednesday 13 October 2021
¢462,200 fine for civil servants in Costa Rica who reject vaccine against covid-19

Public sector workers will have between 5 and 10 business days to comply with the order to be immunized, otherwise, they are exposed to a fine equivalent to one month's salary

By Rico
The Minister of Health, Dr, Daniel Salas, was the frist to receive the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Costa Rica, on Monday, April 19, 2021
QCOSTARICA -Starting, Friday, October 15, employees of the public sector who refuse to be vaccinated against covid-19 without a valid justification, are exposed to a fine of one base salary and a complaint before the Public Ministry, as announced by Casa Presidencial.

The Minister of Health, Dr, Daniel Salas, was the frist to receive the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Costa Rica, on Monday, April 19, 2021

Workers of public institutions will have between 5 and 10 business days to comply with the order to be immunized.

“Our goal is for people to get vaccinated. We want to take care of the population and have them vaccinated for the benefit of all,” explained Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado.

Private employers may also establish in their internal provisions the obligation for their employees to apply the vaccination scheme against COVID-19.

Vaccination is not mandatory for the general public.

Public institutions must present a report on the vaccination

Casa Presidencial is also requiring ministries and institutions of the public sector to present a report on the vaccination of their personnel on November 5.

In the ordinary session cabinet on Tuesday, October 12, Geannina Dinarte, Minister of the Presidency, explained that the report will have the number of personnel with a complete scheme, the number of people with first doses, the number with a certificate of medical contraindication for this immunization and the number of unvaccinated people.

For this, the entities must verify the vaccination of each employee, as well as the medical justification of those people who have contraindications.

