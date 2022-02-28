¢5,000 bill printed on cotton paper will stop circulating this week

QCOSTARICA – The ¢5,000 banknotes printed on cotton paper will stop circulating as of this Tuesday, March 1, as recalled by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank These can no longer be used for any type of purchase.

For a few months now, the new banknotes made with polymer have been circulating, which are progressively replacing those made with cotton.

The new bills are safer against counterfeit money.

The last to go out of circulation will be the ¢2,000 bills, which will lose their validity as a payment method as of May 1.

The cotton paper bills can be deposited into a back account or exchanged at any bank. They will not be accepted by ATMs.

In other matters, the SINPE transaction platform experienced failures over the weekend, the Central Bank confirmed. They assure that the inconveniences were the responsibility of third parties.

Last year there were more than 180 million transactions made through the SINPE system.

