Monday 28 February 2022
type here...
Search

¢5,000 bill printed on cotton paper will stop circulating this week

These can no longer be used for any type of purchase after March 1

EconomyBankingRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Weathe service predicts the week will start with moderate to strong winds in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA -The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - national weather...
Read more

ICT presses Immigration to issue regulations for Laws on digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Alvarado, is...
Read more

¢5,000 bill printed on cotton paper will stop circulating this week

QCOSTARICA - The ¢5,000 banknotes printed on cotton paper...
Read more

Foreign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Foreign Ministry has managed to contact...
Read more

Authorities activate contingency plans to mitigate effects of the dry season

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - Costa...
Read more

Joey King Shares Photos from Costa Rica Trip

Q MAGAZINE (JustJared) Joey King looks beautiful in these...
Read more

INS building is illuminated in support of Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) -...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The ¢5,000 banknotes printed on cotton paper will stop circulating as of this Tuesday, March 1, as recalled by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank These can no longer be used for any type of purchase.

For a few months now, the new banknotes made with polymer have been circulating, which are progressively replacing those made with cotton.

- Advertisement -

The new bills are safer against counterfeit money.

The last to go out of circulation will be the ¢2,000 bills, which will lose their validity as a payment method as of May 1.

The cotton paper bills can be deposited into a back account or exchanged at any bank. They will not be accepted by ATMs.

In other matters, the SINPE transaction platform experienced failures over the weekend, the Central Bank confirmed. They assure that the inconveniences were the responsibility of third parties.

Last year there were more than 180 million transactions made through the SINPE system.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleForeign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine
Next articleICT presses Immigration to issue regulations for Laws on digital nomads
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Weathe service predicts the week will start with moderate to strong winds in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA -The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - national weather service -...
Read more

ICT presses Immigration to issue regulations for Laws on digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Alvarado, is pressing the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Cuba

Cubans protest in Havana as Costa Rica tightens visa requirements

Q24N (La Habana, Cuba) Hundreds of Cubans gathered on...
Cuba

Cuban tourism industry flounders as sunseekers look elsewhere

Q24N (Reuters) Cuba is struggling to reawaken its tourism...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.