3 out of 4 households pay between ¢10,000 and ¢40,000 per month for electricity

QCOSTARICA – 3 out of 4 Costa Rican households pay between ¢10,000 and ¢40,000 per month for electricity service and 32% perceive interruptions in the power supply. This is clear from a survey published by the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

In general, users gave this service a rating of 8.5, on a scale from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest degree of satisfaction, however, they position the payment and billing modalities, as well as the treatment of the staff; as aspects to improve for electricity supply operators.

Gabriela Prado, Director of ARESEP User Service, pointed out that this is one of the services best rated by consumers.

Prado invited the population to denounce and file complaints when they feel dissatisfied with the operators.

According to research, 6 out of 10 homes have methods to save energy. The most common are unplugging appliances that are not in use, taking short showers, cooking with gas, and turning off lights.

