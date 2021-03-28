Sunday 28 March 2021
Another “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter

by Rico
48

QCOSTARICA – The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved the latest request by the Costa Rica refinery that does not refine anything, RECOPE, for a price increase on fuels.

The increase is between ¢36 and ¢57 per liter, according to the Aresep Energy Intendant, Mario Mora.

The new prices to take effect at the pumps the day following publication in La Gaceta, expected in the early part of next week, if not sooner, are:

  • Super will increase ¢57 colones per liter, going to ¢700 from the current ¢643 (an 8.9% increase).
  • Plus91 (Regular) will increase ¢55 colones per liter, going to ¢683 from the current ¢628 (an 8.8% increase).
  • Diesel will increase ¢36 colones per liter, going to ¢572 from the current ¢536 (a 6.7% increase).
Mora explained that these increases respond to an international rise in the price of finished products that the RECOPE imports.

In addition, he informed that the new prices include the extraordinary tax adjustment for the month of March.

 

