Approved: ¢71 increase in the price of diesel, ¢36 for regular and ¢23 for super

QCOSTARICA — The regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), approved on Monday an increase in the price of ¢71 colones for a liter of diesel fuel, ¢36 for a regular and ¢23 for super gasoline.

In the coming days, a liter of diesel will go from ¢634 to ¢705, regular diesel from ¢744 to ¢780, and super from ¢787 to ¢810.

An increase in other fuels, such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was approved. See the complete list of current fuel prices here.

Fuel prices in Costa Rica are regulated. The state refinery that refines nothing, the Refinadora Costarricense de Petroleo (RECOPE), submits a monthly adjustment to prices to the ARESEP based on a number of factors, including the dollar exchange rate and international price of fuels, to which the regulator approves, denies or suggests a different pricing.

Once approved, the new prices are published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, within 5 working days, the adjusted prices then go into effect at all gasoline stations across the country at 12:01 am the following day.

